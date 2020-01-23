Hrithik Roshan reveals the one role he is dying to play and the answer will surprise you

Hrithik Roshan has recently climbed his way up the industry ladder and become one of the most highest ranking celebrities once more with the release of back-to-back smash hits in 2019.

The superstar has played a number of roles throughout his career, however, one role which he wishes he could be offered is that of a police office.

Hrithik has been extremely appreciative of the Mumbai Police as of late, during a conversation with the Times of India, the star went onto say, "Mumbai is one of the best cities to live in and it is because of the Mumbai police force."

The star continued on, stating that the role of a police officer is one which he has been itching to play for a long time now, but has not been offered yet, he stated, "In my entire life, I have essayed all kinds of roles. However, I haven't got a chance to play the character of a policeman. I would urge the filmmakers to write a police officer's role for me because that will be the most challenging role of my life. I am sure I will make it the best role of my life.”



