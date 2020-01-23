Remo D’Souza has fans gushing over praises of Shraddha Kapoor

Remo D’Souza, choreographer and filmmaker recently showered Shraddha Kapoor with praises as he gears up for the release of Street Dancer 3D.

The choreographer-turned-filmmaker sat down for an interview with TNN, during which he explained her work ethic, and how flexible the star was with the script.

Remo complimented Shraddha’s work ethic and the manner in which she carried herself during the whole audition process. Remo reiterates the casting process, revealing, “When we met Shraddha for ABCD 2, she said that she would audition for the part even if she was not chosen for it. She did this despite being a big name in the industry. I appreciate her dedication and sincerity, and we cast her.”

Remo explained how Katrina, not Shraddha was the first choice for the film, however, after she turned down the role, Shraddha came into the picture.

He was quoted saying, “That’s when Shraddha came on board. I had to make very minute changes in the script when she joined the team.”

Remo did make sure to conclude his comment by making it clear that he does not, at all, mean to say that Shraddha is disposable, “Having said that, it doesn’t mean that one is indispensable. It could have happened with the actor, too.”



