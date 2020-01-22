Mathews ton gives Sri Lanka lead in Zimbabwe Test

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
HARARE: Angelo Mathews struck his first Test century in over a year as Sri Lanka moved ahead of Zimbabwe´s first innings total on the fourth day of the series opener at Harare on Wednesday.
Former skipper Mathews had endured a lean run with the bat since his last Test hundred in December 2018, but was unbeaten on 129 as Sri Lanka reached lunch on 370 for 5 in response to Zimbabwe´s 358 all out.
He received considerable support from Dhananjaya de Silva, who made 63 before he was caught at mid-on after mistiming a drive off Victor Nyauchi.
Mathews survived a drop shortly after completing his 10th Test century when wicketkeeper Regis Chakabva put down a difficult chance off left-arm spinner Ainsley Ndlovu.
Niroshan Dickwella was 17 not out at the interval as Sri Lanka added 75 runs to their overnight total of 295 for 4.
The two-Test tour was only announced by the Sri Lankan cricket board last week.
Zimbabwe were readmitted as an ICC member last October following a three-month suspension over political interference.
The Sri Lanka games represent their first Tests since a 1-1 series draw in Bangladesh in November 2018.
Zimbabwe last played a Test at home against the West Indies in October 2017.
