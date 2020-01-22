Selena Gomez overwhelmed with emotions after ‘Rare’ becomes no1 album on Billboard

Selena Gomez recently-launched album Rare just dethroned other albums to become the number 1 album on Billboard 200.



To reveal her heartfelt emotions, Selena posted on Instagram that she was over the moon when her album catapulted to the top.

The singer thanked fans for their loyalty and support while revealing she found it "embarrassing" to ask them often to stream or buy her album.

Earlier, Selena Gomez took to Instagram Stories and shared that she was ‘desperate’ to have her latest album Rare to be number 1 on the charts.



"I would love for the most important album I've ever released to become number one, so if you don't mind streaming it or listening to it on all the platforms, it would mean the absolute world to me. This is again something I've dreamed about for so long," the Lose You To Love Me singer had said.