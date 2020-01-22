Bobby Deol reveals his thoughts on nephew Karan Deol's Bollywood debut

Bobby Deol, one of the most well known names within Bollywood, recently sat down to reveal his thoughts regarding his nephew’s debut within Bollywood and praised his hardworking nature.

According to a report by Mumbai Mirror, the actor is all set to fly off to New York, to meet his son and celebrate his 51st birthday.

The reports revealed the whereabouts his son, stating that his elder son is studying business management in the US. Speaking to the publication he said, “It’s been a couple of months since we met. Since he has no holiday coming up, I am travelling on my work-break to catch up with him.”

Last year, the actor’s senior grandson, Karan Deol also made his very own Bollywood debut with the film Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass.

Speaking on his first film and how it fared within the box office, the star admitted, “I can’t speak for my brother or my nephew. Karan is a hard-working guy and I’m sure things will work out for him.”