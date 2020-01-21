CII to review film 'Zindagi Tamasha': Firdous Ashiq Awan

ISLAMABAD: The Central Film Censor Board has decided to approach the Council of Islamic Ideology for critically reviewing the feature film "Zindagi Tamasha", said Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan in a tweet on Tuesday.



She said the film's producer has also been directed to postpone the release of his film for the time being.

Earlier, the censor authorities in Punjab and Sindh announced that they were banning the release of the movie.

Directed and co-produced by Sarmad Khoosat along with his sister Kanwal Khoosat, "Zindagi Tamasha" is a bilingual movie shot in Lahore.

Written by Nirmal Bano, a fresh graduate from Lahore's National College of Arts (NCA), the film features model-turned-actress Eman Suleman, Samiya Mumtaz, Arif Hasan and Ali Qureshi in pivotal roles, with Sarmad having a special appearance in the upcoming film.