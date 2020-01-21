Alia Bhatt lashes out at Indian media, clarifies she was unhurt on the sets of 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Alia Bhatt came forth rubbishing all false stories published by Indian media outlets that claimed she had suffered an injury on the sets of her upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi.

The 26-year-old actress lashed out at the publications for printing fake and unverified stories saying that she got brutally hurt.

Taking to Instagram to issue a statement, Alia wrote, "To all the articles out there saying that I have hurt myself on the sets of my film...Are not true."

Alia stated in her post that it was an "old injury" that resurfaced and that anybody spreading rumours should clarify it with her before publishing it.

She added, "This is an old injury that has been acting up for a while and just gave way one day at home. No accident or anything... Please, please do clarify next time before printing long articles on what happened to me."

The actress went on to add that she will be resuming the shooting of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-directorial from Tuesday and expressed gratitude to the people who sent her good wishes.

"Having said that, thanks to few days of complete rest and being horizontal and am resuming shoot from today. Thank you for all the get well soon messages as I have got well very, very soon.”

Check out her post below



