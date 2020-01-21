Islamabad police arrest man over threats to kill British-Pakistani woman

ISLAMABAD: Police on Monday arrested a man accused of harassing and threatening to kill a British-Pakistani woman, Geo News reported.



The affected family filed a complaint at the Industrial Area I-9 police station, following which authorities registered a first information report (FIR) against the accused and arrested him.

According to the police, the accused had targeted women of dual nationalities in order to coerce them to marry him and then seize their property.

Police said they had also recovered a weapon, noting that he was also backed by the land-grabbing mafia. They were conducting raids to arrest the alleged blackmailer’s aides, they added.