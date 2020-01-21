Arjun Kapoor all praises for the paparazzi for ‘respecting his privacy’

Arjun Kapoor, wherever he steps out, always manages to draw a large crowd of crazed fans and hyped-up reporters with flashing cameras.

In his recent interview with Hindustan Times, the 2 States actor revealed that there is a corresponding connection that he shares with the paparazzi who have abstained from capturing him when he is not comfortable and have also respected his privacy.

Arjun while talking about his equation with the reporters, said: “They help me reach out to my fans. On some occasions, I go out of my way to ensure they get that picture they want.”

He further said that one cannot be superior to them as we all are in the same profession: “No actor would say that he does not like being snapped. It is just that when you are in a personal moment or aren’t ready, they should understand that as well. I engage with them perhaps a lot more than others. I like them.”

