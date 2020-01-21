Kangana Ranaut fumes at Deepika Padukone over contentious TikTok video

Deepika Padukone has been at the receiving end of ample backlash across social media after her video — where she challenged a TikTok influencer to recreate her Chhapaak look — went viral.

The 34-year-old Padmaavat actor is now facing the wrath of fellow industry insider Kangana Ranaut as well who addressed the controversial video in an interview with India Today.

“Rangoli is an acid attack survivor and she was very hurt seeing the video. Sometimes, marketing teams tend to go overboard with their promotions, and I am sure Deepika must be having some explanation for this,” she said.

“The people who are hurt like my sister should be apologised to. This is not a make-up look and nobody should try and achieve it. That kind of insensitivity should be apologised for and there is no harm in doing that because we all make mistakes," she added.

Deepika has been receiving backlash from the netizens since her video came to the surface.

The Bollywood diva has been had earlier been tangled in another controversy after joined the protests at Jawaharlal Nehru University to express solidarity with students.