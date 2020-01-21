'Parasite' wins big at SAG Awards ahead of Oscars

LOS ANGELES: South Korean black comedy 'Parasite' has shocked the Screen Actors Guild Awards (SAG) by landing the top prize to strengthen its chances for Oscars glory next month.



The critical smash hit has opened important door for foreign language films, which overcame the language barrier to win outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture.



Director Bong Joon-Ho said: "It is true that the momentum is building" for the Oscars, while actor Lee Sun-Kyun fully enjoyed the moment and shared his bliss with a joke: "I'm a little embarrassed, feeling like we´re the parasites of Hollywood now."

The film, which merges comedy, drama and horror into one, follows a poor family as it infiltrates a wealthier household, and tackles the widening class gulf.

The much-hyped film had missed out on main prizes at the Golden Globes and Saturday´s Producers Guild Awards.



But Sunday´s win underlines the breakout movie´s extraordinary popularity in Hollywood.

It beat "Bombshell", "The Irishman", "Jojo Rabbit" and "Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood" at the star-studded ceremony in Los Angeles.