Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari opened up on how she chooses actors for her films

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari recently opened up regarding her own personal vetting process for actors and what base line measures she employs, in order to cast a star for any role.



She revealed that her vetting process is only dependent upon the actor’s talent, as well as the demand which the story showcases.



During a conversation with IANS, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari went on to say, "When it comes to casting, I go by my gut feeling and their ability to perform. Whether it is Swara, Richa and Kangana, undoubtedly they are brilliant actresses.”

She further added, “As a film director I see the character in them on screen, and that is important for me to get rather than what their political opinions are. If, as a director I constantly have to think about how they are as an individual’s off the screen, I won't be able to create a character and extract a performance out of them on screen."

In regards to the issues pertaining to the differences in opinions and definitions on professionalism, the filmmaker revealed, "Who does not have an opinion? Even in a household that we live, people can have a different opinion on regular things. That does not mean we cannot co-exist. Two people from completely different political ideology can work together in a film if they believe in the story."

The filmmaker was also asked whether she employs all measures under her disposal, in an attempt to avoid political commentary within her films, her response to that was, “There are so many people who make their comment on politics, why me? Why does a film have to do that? Also, every filmmaker has his or her way of telling a story. In my films, politics and conflicts exist in the human mind and the situation. So I create characters who have minds with conflict, takes challenges and narrate how they emerge with flying colours," she said.



