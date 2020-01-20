Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie set to launch new wine as they continue to engage in joint business

Hollywood star Brad Pitt, who is getting closer to his former wife Jennifer Aniston, also continues to engage in a joint business venture with his ex-spouse Angelina Jolie.



According to reports, Brad Pitt and Jolie with their partner Marc Perrin are set to release new wine (a rose champagne).

The Once Upon A Time in Hollywood star, the Maleficent actress and Marc own the Chateau Miraval French winery jointly.

Previously, the couple through Miraval, released their wine together in May 2019.

Sources close to Brad and Jolie informed People that the former couple view the business as an investment for their kids.

Brad and Angelina, tied the knot in 2014 and filed for a divorce in 2016. They are parents to six children: Maddox, 18, Pax, 15, Zahara, 14, Shiloh, 13, and 11-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.

Meanwhile, according to reports, Pitt and Jennifer who remained married for five years from 2000 to 2005, are making headlines together over their rekindled friendship.