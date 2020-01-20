Priyanka Chopra brings out her inner desi girl, leaves Nick Jonas in awe

Priyanka Chopra proved to be the ultimate desi girl as she left not just fans but also her husband Nick Jonas with bated breath with her jaw-dropping sapphire saree.

The 37-year-old Quantico actor turned to Instagram with a picture of herself draped in the striking traditional attire and looking at her, the Sucker crooner could not stop but sing praises for his wife.

The actor upped the style quotient at the red carpet of Umang 2020 — an annual charity event organized to honor the police in Mumbai.

Priyanka was seen wearing Masaba Gupta’s sapphire blue saree with silver work.

The actor finished off the look with some subtle and glowy make-up while she let her wavy tresses down which magnified the grace of the whole look.



Swooning all over his wife underneath the post, in the comment section was Nick who wrote “Stunning” while adding a heart-struck.



