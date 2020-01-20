Harry, Meghan Markle to repay the public after using taxpayer money for home renovation

Meghan Markle and husband Prince Harry had wreaked havoc all over the world after they publicized their decision of stepping down as senior members of the British royal family.

And as they gradually move into their ‘ordinary’ lives after giving up the royal HRH [his or her royal highness] titles, reports are suggesting that their royal allowances will now be brought to a halt as well.

It was also revealed that prior to their indefinite move to Canada, the couple will also have to pay rent to their Frogmore Cottage home which came as a gift to the two by Queen Elizabeth when they tied the knot in 2018.

Since the property was originally said to be ‘dilapidated’, the pair had used around $3 million of taxpayer money to renovate the home which is why they will now have to pay the public back for the consumed amount, as they no longer wish to be part of the British royals.

In a statement released by the palace, shedding light on their step-down-agreement, it was stated: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have shared their wish to repay Sovereign Grant expenditure for the refurbishment of Frogmore Cottage, which will remain their UK family home."

On the other hand, it was also revealed that the two will pay rent for the property as they wish to keep the gift handed to them by the Queen.

Royal expert Katie Nicoll revealed to Vanity Fair: “They will keep the residence, a wedding gift from the Queen; however they will pay rent on the property."