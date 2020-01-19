'Music To Be Murdered BY' can make Eminem first artist to earn 10 consecutive No. 1 debuts in US

"Music to be Murdered BY", the latest music album by Eminem can make him the first artist to earn 10 consecutive No. 1 debuts in the United States, according to forbes.



"Music to Be Murdered By is projected to move between 300,000 and 325,000 album-equivalent units, HITS Daily Double reports. If the album does bow atop the Billboard 200, it will make Eminem the first artist to earn 10 consecutive No. 1 debuts in U.S. history," the forbes report said.

With the release of his new surprise album, Slim Shady has proved that he can still impress not only with the pen but also his stupefying flow.

It turns out to be Eminem’s 11th studio album and the follow-up to 2018’s Kamikaze which earned the critics’ nod. The newly released album was criticised in prompt response to one of its songs, 'Unaccommodating', in which Eminem makes an offensive reference to the 2017 Manchester bombing at an Ariana Grande concert that killed many people.