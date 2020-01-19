Shah Rukh Khan leaves Amazon's Jeff Bezos in fits

Shah Rukh Khan recently took to the Amazon Prime stage, revealing the launch of an upcoming project. The news came after his recent Zero debacle in 2018. The film evidently flopped on the box office and fans have not seen a return by the star ever since.



During a conversation with the founder of Amazon, and CEO Jeff Bezos, Shah Rukh Khan portrayed his humbleness towards his own appearance, making it clear that it was only due to the fact that his recent films did not do well jokingly.

During a discussion with Zoya Akhtar and Shah Rukh Khan on stage, Jeff stated, “I was talking to him (gestures towards SRK) backstage and he (Shah Rukh) is one of the most humble people I have ever met.”

The audience applauded loudly towards the tribute, however Shah Rukh Khan responded by saying, “That’s only because my last few films did not work well.”

Jeff almost chocked on water when he heard Shah Rukh Khan and tried his hardest to curb his giggle fit. The boss later even shared a clip from the show, with the caption, “Lots of fun on stage with @iamsrk and @zoieakhtar.”

Check out the video below:

During the course of the interview, the star also took the opportunity to have the Amazon powerhouse reiterate a line from one of SRK’s famous movies, “Jeff ko pakadna mushkil nahi namumkin hai.” (Catching Jeff is not only hard but impossible)

The star’s interview with the Amazon powerhouse garnered a large amount of chuckles as SKR admitted to being shy when ordering underwear online, he revealed, “I have a confession to make... I am still not comfortable in shopping underwear online... It is a boy thing.”



