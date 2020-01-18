Meghan Markle, Prince Harry to drop major truthbombs about British royal family in explosive interview?

Days after Meghan Markle, Prince Harry announced that they are stepping away from the crown, buzz has it that the couple will partake in an exclusive interview exposing the British royal family.

The information was revealed by Tom Bradby, a reporter known to be close to Meghan and Harry, who penned an article this week for The Sunday Times in which he went into detail about the couple's escape from what he dubbed the "poisonous palace".



In his article, amongst other things pointed out, Bradby mentioned the fact that the Sussexes are contemplating a “no-holds-barred sit-down interview."

He went on to add that the interview will not “be pretty” because it will bring to light the dark side of the British monarchy.

Bradby writes in his piece, “The atmosphere soured hard and early, but few meaningful attempts were made by anyone to heal the wounds. There is no doubt Harry and Meghan feel they have been driven out."

The reporter added that he also believes Harry and Meghan would call out the royals for being "racist and sexist" in their treatment with the Sussex Duchess over the past few years.