PTI top brass meets MQM-P in reconciliation bid

KARACHI: In a bid to reconcile with their disgruntled allies, a high-level Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) delegation met the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) at their headquarters in Karachi on Saturday.

The PTI delegation comprising Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, Asad Umar, and Jahangir Tareen visited the MQM-P's Bahadurabad head office.

The government’s coalition partners — MQM-P, Balochistan National Party-Mengal (BNP-M), Grand Democratic Alliance (GDA) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid-e-Azam (PML-Q) — have expressed reservations with the government since the past few weeks.

MQM-P Convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui also resigned from the federal cabinet last week.

"We had promised the government to help with the formation of the government and we held our end of the deal. However, none of the promises made to us have seen any progress,” Siddiqui had said in a press conference after announcing his resignation.

The PML-Q — another important ally of the government — held talks with a PTI delegation earlier this week, giving them a week’s deadline to fulfill two important demands.

PML-Q leader Kamil Ali Agha confirmed that the party had asked the government to let it run its ministries in the Punjab government without interference. The PML-Q has also asked the government to release development funds for its ministers.

Agha said his party would decide what to do in case the PTI does not comply with the two demands. He said it was a “relevant question” as to what the PML-Q would do.