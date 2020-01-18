Meghan Markle looks free and breezy during classic appearance in Canada following royal exit

Meghan Markle made a public surfacing in Canada while heading towards the airport on Saturday.



The Duchess of Sussex was spotted at the Victoria International Airport to pick up one of her close friends Heather Dorak, who also attended her royal wedding with Prince Harry. This was one of the anticipated appearances of the royal member after stepping back from the monarchy.

The former American actress was snapped sitting at the driving seat of a black Land Rover awaited to pick her friend up.

Her pictures were published by Daily Mail in which Meghan could be seen in a casual attire wearing a sherpa lined coat paired with black knitted beanie.

Her eyes were covered with colossal sunglasses, while her hair was hanging loose down her shoulders. It is the first time that the Duchess had been seen driving a car since she got married into the royal family. She distinctly looked free and easy after getting the independence she had been longing for.

Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan had announced to step down from their royal duties according to Buckingham Palace’s statement delivered on January 8.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honor our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages," their statement said.