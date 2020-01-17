Govt orders immediate removal of settlements on 30-year lease land in Karachi

KARACHI: The Anti-Encroachment Cell has initiated planning of vacating lands that were granted 30-years lease for agricultural, poultry, and dairy farming purposes but were not utilised for the same.

The move comes after the provincial Land Utilisation Department (LUD) brought the attention of all deputy commissioners to the matter on January 8, apprising them about the allottees whose 30-years lease of government land has been invalidated.



In a letter issued to concerned authorities, the provincial department said the lease period granted to the allottees had already expired.

With the approval of the Sindh chief minister, any intimation letters that were issued to the old lessees assuring their request would be considered after the ban is lifted by the Supreme Court of Pakistan have been cancelled.

Furthermore, all deputy commissioners are directed to take further action against the illegal encroachment immediately.

It is pertinent to mention that some allottees who obtained government land on a 30-year lease for poultry, cattle, dairy farming and other purposes were not utilising them for the same purpose.

The provincial government has directed immediate removal of such illegal settlements and ordered that strict legal action be taken against such allottees.

According to sources, thousands of acres of government land will be cleared in all the districts of Karachi in this anti-encroachment drive.

In this regard, all deputy commissioners and anti-encroachment cells have started planning the anti-encroachment operation.