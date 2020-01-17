Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas turn up the heat with sizzling chemistry in new track

Jonas Brothers just dropped a brand new track called What A Man Gotta Do and it is oozing with love projected by real-life couple Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.



Priyanka and Nick, who tied the knot in December, 2018 have brought their sizzling chemistry on the screen once again with the new single making their fans swoon over their immense affection for each other.

The track that also features Joe and Kevin Jonas shows them grooving to the song with their better halves Sophie Turner and Danielle Kevin Jonas respectively.

What A Man Gotta Do was dropped on Friday on YouTube via the Jonas Brothers channel and garnered thousands of views in just a couple of hours.



The video opens with a half-naked Nick Jonas occupying the frame with Priyanka Chopra joining in soon after, followed by the two other couples portraying endless PDA.

As an added bonus for fans, the video features some BTS shots from the making of the video, towards the end.