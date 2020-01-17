Sajal Ali showered with love from fiancé Ahad Raza Mir on 26th birthday

Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir has extended love and wished his fiancée Sajal Ali a very happy birthday.



Sajal Ali is celebrating her 26th birthday with family and friends today (January 17, 2020).

On the ocsasion, Ahad took to Instagram and shared a PDA-filled endearing picture with Sajal. He wrote, “Happy Birthday Sajal.”

The Ehd-e-Wafa star further wrote, “You're my favorite today, tomorrow and forever.”

Earlier, Ahad’s mother, who is also Sajal’s best friend, was the first to extend birthday wishes and love to her daughter-in-law.



Ahad Raza Mir's mother and the Alif starlet's bond has grown fonder after the actress got engaged to her son.

The Mom actress and her mother-in-law are often seen complimenting each other on Instagram.

