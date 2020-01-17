Hira Mani, Ayeza Khan, Adnan Siddiqui, Humayun Saeed’s selfie goes viral

A selfie of Pakistani stars Ayeza Khan, Hira Mani, Humayun Saeed, Adnan Siddiqui and Ahmad Ali Butt is making rounds on the social media and winning the hearts of their fans and followers.



Actor-director Ahmad Ali Butt captured the acclaimed stars of drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho in one frame and shared the endearing photo on Instagram.

Butt shared the photo with caption, “Meray Pass Selfi hay (I have a selfie).”



Meanwhile, Ayeza Khan on January 15 celebrated her 29th birthday in the grandest way, in close company of her husband Danish Taimoor and her two adorable kids.