Kamal accuses MQM-P of staging 'drama', predicts party won't leave govt

KARACHI: Pak Sarzameen party (PSP) chief Syed Mustafa Kamal said on Friday that the Muttahida Quami Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) won't quit the federal government, a few days after MQM-P convener Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui tendered his resignation from the federal ministry in protest.

Speaking to reporters, the PSP chief predicted that the MQM-P's reservations with the government will not last long as it was all a "drama".

"These people [MQM-P] are all actors, and this drama with the people of Karachi must end," he said.



Kamal said corruption cases against the MQM-P will be used to draw them back into the government and the party knew this as well.

"The corruption of the party is tied to their stint in power. Files against these people have already been prepared and as soon as they leave the government, they will be arrested," he said.



Last week, Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui announced his resignation during a press conference. The MQM-P convener said he was resigning from the ministry as the PTI-led government had failed to fulfill its promises.

Kamal dismissed Siddiqui's complaints against the government, saying that there was an internal fight within the party. He said Amir Khan, the deputy convener of the party, was involved in a "power tussle" with Siddiqui.

The former Karachi mayor was amused as to how Siddiqui, the convener of the party, couldn't persuade another MQM-P member, Farogh Naseem, to quit the cabinet.