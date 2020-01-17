Kangana Ranaut at outs with Deepika Padukone after JNU visit?

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Bollywood megastar Kangana Ranaut may have been all-praises for Deepika Padukone but the diva may now be at outs with her again.
The Queen actor expressed her displeasure in a discreet manner with the Padmaavat star after her recent visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) where she expressed solidarity with the students.
During an interview with Spotboye, Kangana said: “I think she’s exercising her democratic right which she can. She very well knows what she’s doing. I shouldn’t have an opinion about what she’s doing. It will not be appropriate for me to say she should have done this or that. I can say what I want to do.”
“I definitely won’t go and stand behind Tukde Gang (laughing) for whatever happens. I don’t want to support anyone who divides this nation. I don’t want to give power or empower people in the Nation who celebrate when a Jawan dies. I don’t want to be with them. So, I can tell what I want but I don’t want to comment on what she should’ve done,” she added.
