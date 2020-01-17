Kangana Ranaut at outs with Deepika Padukone after JNU visit?

Bollywood megastar Kangana Ranaut may have been all-praises for Deepika Padukone but the diva may now be at outs with her again.



The Queen actor expressed her displeasure in a discreet manner with the Padmaavat star after her recent visit to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) where she expressed solidarity with the students.

During an interview with Spotboye, Kangana said: “I think she’s exercising her democratic right which she can. She very well knows what she’s doing. I shouldn’t have an opinion about what she’s doing. It will not be appropriate for me to say she should have done this or that. I can say what I want to do.”

“I definitely won’t go and stand behind Tukde Gang (laughing) for whatever happens. I don’t want to support anyone who divides this nation. I don’t want to give power or empower people in the Nation who celebrate when a Jawan dies. I don’t want to be with them. So, I can tell what I want but I don’t want to comment on what she should’ve done,” she added.