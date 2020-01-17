Kajol thanks Mumbai moviegoers who gave up cinema seats for young cancer patients

Bollywood actress Kajol recently posted an overjoyed tweet where she thanked Mumbai moviegoers for their selfless act of kindness.

Cinemagoers in Mumbai ended up giving away their cinema seats for Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior to young children battling cancer. The children were supposed to get into a special screening, however, due to miscommunication, they were left without reservations.

Kajol commented on the kind act, stating that this is what humanity should be aiming towards, together. The original post was tweeted, alongside a picture from a local newspaper which reported on the news, by CEO Meena Iyer.

She captioned the post with the words, “Salute the spirit of Mumbai. Citizens making place for ailing kids to watch Tanhaji at Hindmata Theatre. My superheroes are these Mumbaikars.”



