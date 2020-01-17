PM Imran says Harry, Meghan have the right to lead their life the way they want

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday weighed in on the issue of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepping down as senior members of the British royal family.

During an interview with DW, the premier expressed that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have the right to live their life as they wish, without any intervention.

Upon being questioned about the crisis that was sparked by the royal pair, PM Khan said: “I have so many issues in Pakistan to deal with. It doesn't seem to be a huge issue to me.”

“I think, it's their life. If that's how they want to lead it, then why should people interfere?” he added.

Regarding his thoughts on whether the late Princess Diana — who was known to be a friend of the prime minister — would have understood her son Harry and daughter-in-law Meghan’s decision of a royal exit, PM Khan said: “I guess so. Frankly, I haven't really looked into it deeply. I think they are a young couple who want to lead their own life, so it's up to them.”