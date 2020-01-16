Jemima Goldsmith talks about her experience of marrying a national hero

Jemima Goldsmith has voiced support for Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle who has faced relentless criticism since she become part of the British royal family.



The former wife of prime minister Imran Khan also highlighted the discrimination due to which women getting married into the royal family have been demonised.

In a string of tweets, not only did she speak about the situation Meghan Markle has found herself after marrying Prince Harry, but also related to the criticism she faces.

"I don’t necessarily agree with the way Meghan & Harry have handled things but I know what Princess Diana went thro’ & what it’s like to marry a national hero from another country & be attacked by the media for yr ethnicity (too Jewish, in my case)," Jemima said, expressing sympathy with the women who got married to men from the royal family.

"The female consort is always demonised. Compare the coverage of Diana, Fergie, Camilla, “Waity Katy,” & Meghan with the sparse & gentle coverage of male consorts - Prince Phillip, Mark Phillips, Timothy Lawrence, Mike Tindall, Jack Brooksbank," she said in another tweet.

Jemima's tweets come a week after, Harry, 35, and former actress Meghan, 38, sparked a crisis in the British monarchy by announcing they wanted to reduce their royal duties and spend more time in the North America, while also becoming financially independent.