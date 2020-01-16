'Dave Matthews Band' fans left fuming after snub from Rock Hall despite one million votes

'Dave Matthews Band' fans are furious after the popular rock band failed to be inducted in this year’s Rock and Roll Hall of Fame class, despite topping the leaderboard with almost 1 million votes.



The band has not been included in the year’s coveted list and fans have taken this incident to stage a protest.

Dave fans are voicing their anger online, adding hashtags like #boycottrockhall and #robbed to their complaints over the snub.

"The Rock Hall snub just makes me feel like it doesn't even matter what the public opinion is. That the committee felt they knew better than the fans," said Deena Bruderick, a longtime Dave fan who personally voted for the band.

Meanwhile, the band itself is maintaining a positive outlook.

“Congratulations to our fellow nominees that will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame in 2020," they wrote on their website. "We want to express gratitude for all of our amazing fans and their support. We reached over a million fan votes! Thank you!"

Billboard music writer Joe Lynch told CNN that such a reaction of fans is common in case of Rock Hall snubs.

"It's a tale as old as the Rock Hall itself. They're announced and there's a course of people that say, 'How can you induct this artist over this artist first?'" Lynch said.

It's not that surprising the Dave Matthews Band wasn't included this year, because this was the first one they became eligible for the prestigious honor, Lynch explained.

"The chances are the fans are angry now, but two or three years from now, they'll be celebrating because [the Dave Matthews Band] will be inducted," he predicted.

The Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Public Auditorium in Cleveland, Ohio, and be broadcast live on HBO.