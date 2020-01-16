PM Imran meets COAS Bajwa, regional issues discussed

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan met Chief of the Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday to discuss matters pertaining to national and regional security.

The ongoing situation at the line of Control (LoC) and the Middle East crisis were also part of the discussion.



In wake of escalation between the United States and Iran, PM Imran had asked General Qamar Javed Bajwa "to contact relevant military leaders to convey a clear message: Pakistan is ready to play it's role for peace but it can never again be part of any war."

PM welcomes UNSC meeting over occupied Kashmir, LoC tensions

PM Imran, earlier today, welcomed a meeting of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) held in New York to discuss the humanitarian crisis and communications lock down imposed on occupied Kashmir by India.

The prime minister in his message on Twitter reiterated that the issue of occupied Kashmir was an internationally recognised dispute that remains on the agenda of the international body.

"Pakistan welcomes UN Security Council discussing the situation in Jammu and Kashmir again. An internationally recognized dispute, Jammu and Kashmir remains on the Security Council’s agenda and its consideration by the Council reflects a recognition of the seriousness of the prevailing situation," PM Imran wrote on Twitter.