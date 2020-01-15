ANF appeals SC to have Rana Sanaullah's bail revoked

The Anti-Narcotics Force moved the Supreme Court on Wednesday, challenging the Lahore High Court’s decision to grant bail to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) in a drug-smuggling case.

The petitioner argued that the LHC’s decision was in contradiction with the law and asked the SC to revoke it, and return Sanaullah to the ANF’s custody.

On December 24, the LHC had granted bail to Sanaullah in the narcotics possession case against two surety bonds worth Rs1 million each.



On July 1, the Anti-Narcotics Force had arrested Sanaullah while he was heading for a meeting from Faisalabad to Lahore.

A case was filed in accordance with the Control of Narcotics Substances Act, 1997 after a large stash of contraband was allegedly recovered from his vehicle.