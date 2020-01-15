Janhvi Kapoor flies helicopter for upcoming biopic

Janhvi Kapoor is the ray of sunshine that is Bollywood’s pride and joy. Her kind nature has won the hearts of fans worldwide.

The star is currently busy filming an upcoming biopic of Indian Air Force pilot Gunjan Saxena. During a conversation with journalist Rajeev Masand, Janhvi revealed, “I don’t know if I’m allowed to say this, but I got to fly a chopper for Gunjan Saxena.”

In the film, Janhvi plays the role of a pilot, co-staring Pankaj Tripathi in a supporting role. When journalist Rajeev Masand asked the star if she ever flew the chopper herself, she revealed, “I had a pilot with me — Francesco, who’s helicopter it was — but I ended up spending so many hours in the chopper that he was like ‘you know what to do so I’m going to hand over the controls.’”

The journalist went on to ask her if the experience terrified her or caused anxiety. She stated, “Before we shot all of the aerial stuff, we’d spent a year shooting the film, and almost every day I was saying things like ‘Mujhe udna hai, mujhe pilot banna hai (I want to fly, I want to be a pilot)’, and even though they’re dialogues you believe it somewhere.”

Janhvi concluded by saying, “When I finally sat in the chopper everyone in the team got teary eyed. It was a very emotional journey.”

Check out pictures from the set below



