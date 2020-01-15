Varun Dhawan shockingly reveals his childhood crush

Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor are all set to grace the silver screen once more in an iconic pairing for Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D.

During an interview with Siddharth Kannan, the two stars revealed that they both had a crush on each other when they were little but never acted on their feelings whatsoever.

“Actually, jo humari bachpan ki story hai, woh film ki story se bohot milti-julti hai. Bachpan mein kaafi takraar hota tha, inter-school problem hota tha aur thoda-thoda chhupa hua fondness bhi tha. (Actually, our childhood story is similar to the story of the film. Initially, there were inter-school problems and rivalry but there was some hidden fondness as well),” Varun said.

“I think at that age; boys don’t like girls. Bohot chhote the hum, samajh mein nahi aaya mujhe. (We were too young, I didn’t understand it),” the pair was close to each other at the time.

Siddharth Kannan was curious, and in an effort to see Shraddha’s response he asked her if she would have said yes to him back then. Shraddha revealed, “Actually, I only liked Varun,” further adding that, at that age, she didn’t see beyond him.

“It was very pure. Agar humara love story hua bhi toh 8-9 saal ki umar mein hua tha. (If we had a love story, then it was at the age of 8-9 years old).”

When asked if the love story came to an end after that, he said, “Uske baad dosti ho gayi, bohot achchi dosti. (After that, we became friends, great friends.)”