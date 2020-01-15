Anurag Basu believes Kangana Raunat carved her own way in Bollywood

In regards to Bollywood stars that made it to the top on their own merit, Kangana Raunat's name rings first amongst all. Her charisma and incredible work ethic has helped her make her mark in the industry.



She has left a resounding impact in the hearts of all of her fans for her triumphs and iconic roles, such as in Gangster, Tanu Weds Manu and Queen.

Ever since her debut film, the star has managed to leave an ever-lasting impact in the hearts of her everyone including Anurag Basu. During a conversation with Fimfare, the filmmaker was all praises for her.

He was quoted as saying, “I never thought that Kangana will become so huge. She is a very fast learner. She wants to learn, so the hunger was always there from her very first film."

Compleminting her work ethic, Basu went on to say, "She is a very ambitious girl and she knows where she is going. It's very difficult for an actress to carve a place in this industry. And especially for an outsider. She did it on her own. I have given her hardly two films, iske baad uski apni journey hai (after this it was all her own journey).”