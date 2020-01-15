Pete Davidson, Kaia Gerber's relationship crumbles over SNL star's mental health issues

American comedian Pete Davidson had made quite a few headlines over his relationship with model Kaia Gerber but their romance now seems to be ending.

If rumours are to be believed, the 26-year-old SNL star is seeking help for his mental health which meant ending his relationship with Cindy Crawford’s daughter Kaia Gerber.

Page Six reported that the comedian has kept himself away from public since the past few weeks and his last visit to his 18-year-old girlfriend’s place in New York was back in December.

“It looks like Pete and Kaia are over. It got very overwhelming for Kaia. Pete has a certain M.O. and he’s very intense to his girlfriends. Kaia is only 18 and it’s a lot to deal with,” a grapevine revealed to Page Six.

The news comes weeks after it was reported that Kaia’s parents are stepping in to help Pete get through the rough patch he is currently on.