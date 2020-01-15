Deepika Padukone, 'Chhapaak' crew conduct social experiment to test acid sale in India

Bollywood star Deepika Padukone’s latest offering Chhapaak comes with a strong social message shedding light on the prevalent issue of acid attacks in the subcontinent.

Evidencing the intensity and the severity of the problem, the 34-year-old actor along with the Chhapaak team headed out to do a social experiment that showed how the accessibility of acid in the markets is what fails to eradicate the issue at hand.

In a video shared by the Padmaavat actor, the team members and the starlet head to the markets to check the sales and find a majority of shopkeepers handing bottles of acid without asking for any valid proof of identification.

Some of the members were able to get their hands on highly-concentrated acid without showing their ID which the Supreme Court’s guidelines demand.



By the end of the clip, Deepika revealed that the entire experiment resulted in the team buying 24 bottles of acid regardless of the guidelines by the SC that were made to add barriers to its easy availability.