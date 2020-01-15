Kangana Ranaut forced to take selfies with armed robbers during 'Revolver Rani' shoot

Bollywood diva Kangana Ranaut is known to be one of the fiercest faces in the industry, dauntless and afraid of not even the most menacing of souls.

Proving just that, the 33-year-old Queen actor during her appearance at The Kapil Sharma Show recalled an incident that left fans taken aback and startled.

The actor revealed that during the filming process of Revolver Rani, the crew had taken to the unsafe locations of Chambal where they had an encounter with armed thugs and robbers who had forced her to take a selfie with them.

“We shot the film in the actual locations of Chambal. The director mentioned it’s a risky area and not an ideal place for shooting a film, but we shot there irrespective to make it realistic,” she said.

“I asked him why he had brought us to shoot in the place. He had just one thing to say that I am brave enough to face them,” she added.

She further revealed: “We met a group of dacoits when we were returning from that area. They demanded a selfie with me. Kabir, who is a good friend, protected me.”