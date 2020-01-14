Qureshi to visit Washington on Jan 16-17 to meet senior US officials: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi will visit Washington on January 16-17 as part of Pakistan's diplomatic efforts for deescalation after the recent tensions in Middle East and Gulf Region.

Qureshi is also set to visit New York where he will meet United Nations leadership, including the Secretary General Antonio Guterres on January 15.

While in Washington, he will meet US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Advisor Robert O’ Brien, and other senior officials, a foreign office statement issued here on Tuesday said. He will also have meetings on the Capitol Hill, besides engagements with the media, think tank community, and the Pakistani diaspora.

In the official talks, Qureshi will focus on Pakistan’s diplomatic outreach, which has been undertaken on Prime Minister Imran Khan's direction in the wake of recent Middle East tensions, the statement said.

"The objective is to support efforts for de-escalation and resolution of differences and disputes through political and diplomatic means. The Foreign Minister’s visit to the US is part of these endeavors," it added.

The foreign minister, while reviewing full spectrum of bilateral relationship, will underscore the value Pakistan attaches to a broad-based, long-term, and enduring partnership with the US in line with the vision of the two countries' leaders.

The foreign minister will also brief his interlocutors on the prevailing situation in occupied Kashmir, especially the prolonged sufferings of Kashmiris owing to India’s unilateral and illegal actions of August 5, 2019. He will also highlight Pakistan’s role and continued resolve to support the Afghan peace and reconciliation process, the statement concluded.