Tue Jan 14, 2020
January 14, 2020

Here's why Meghan Markle skipped the royal summit

Queen Elizabeth met  Prince Harry on Monday to thrash out a plan for him and his actress wife Meghan after they triggered a family crisis by deciding to step back from royal duties and spend more time in North America.

Harry’s father and heir to the throne, Prince Charles  along with his elder brother Prince William  attended the meeting at the Queen’s rural Sandringham estate in eastern England.

Meanwhile, Meghan, who is in Canada with  her infant son Archie was expected to  join the discussion by telephone.

However, Meghan Markle chose to skip the summit because she did not think it was necessary for her to attend the meeting, the British media reported.

She, however, was in constant touch with her husband Prince Harry during the meeting  that was to decide their future.

As the speculations intensified about her absence, an insider of  ''Page Six''  reported that Meghan did not participate because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had decided earlier that it wasn’t necessary for her to join the meeting. 

