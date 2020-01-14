Here's why Meghan Markle skipped the royal summit

Queen Elizabeth met Prince Harry on Monday to thrash out a plan for him and his actress wife Meghan after they triggered a family crisis by deciding to step back from royal duties and spend more time in North America.



Harry’s father and heir to the throne, Prince Charles along with his elder brother Prince William attended the meeting at the Queen’s rural Sandringham estate in eastern England.



Meanwhile, Meghan, who is in Canada with her infant son Archie was expected to join the discussion by telephone.



However, Meghan Markle chose to skip the summit because she did not think it was necessary for her to attend the meeting, the British media reported.



She, however, was in constant touch with her husband Prince Harry during the meeting that was to decide their future.

As the speculations intensified about her absence, an insider of ''Page Six'' reported that Meghan did not participate because the Duke and Duchess of Sussex had decided earlier that it wasn’t necessary for her to join the meeting.