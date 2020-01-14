Rosie Gabrielle answers some interesting questions about conversion to Islam

Canadian traveller Rosie Gabrielle has answered endless questions people had been asking since her announcement that she has embraced Islam.

Posting on her Instagram, the Gabrielle told her thousands of followers that she has no intention of changing her name.

She said her family has accepted the path she has chosen for herself, adding that she has no plan to choose "a Sect".

About pilgrimage to Islam's holiest sites, she said she would perform Haj and Umrah 'within the next year'.

The Canadian solo biker said she doesn't intend to wear a permanent Hijab and will not stop biking and touring.

