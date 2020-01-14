close
Tue Jan 14, 2020
World

Web Desk
January 14, 2020

Rosie Gabrielle answers some interesting questions about conversion to Islam

World

Web Desk
Tue, Jan 14, 2020

Canadian traveller Rosie Gabrielle has answered endless questions people had been asking since her announcement that she has embraced Islam.

Posting on her Instagram, the Gabrielle told her thousands of followers that she has no intention of changing her name.

She said her family has accepted the path she has chosen for herself, adding that she has no plan to choose "a Sect".

About pilgrimage to Islam's holiest sites, she said she would perform Haj and Umrah 'within the next year'.

The Canadian solo biker said she doesn't intend to wear a permanent Hijab and will not stop biking and touring.

Check out her complete Instagram post below: 

View this post on Instagram

HUMBLED GRATITUDE . I never in my wildest dreams would have imaged the reaction I received the other day when announcing my decision to revert to Islam. The attention came as an overwhelming shock to me as I was flooded with messages and calls. I’m truly grateful for the outpouring of love and support as I start this new path in life. As I mentioned before- I already technically considered myself “Muslim”, having the faith and connection to God and creation I did on my life’s journey. . But this is a new chapter for me. In the sense that the fear and pain I held onto has finally dissipated and I’m free to walk the fully surrendered life, dedicating my heart and mind to fulfilling the most peaceful, conscious and righteous path . My public announcement was not something to gain attention from or build my following (I actually get overwhelmed easily by attention and makes me uneasy) It was a testimony and declaration to make myself accountable and have the whole world as my witness. With the intention and love in my heart, that I am now fully ready to commit everything in my being- to become the very best version of myself. . Many common questions keep coming in, which I answered previously on stories and a post, which included; . Will I change my name? No Does my family accept my path? Yes Will I choose a Sect? No Will I marry you? NO !!! ‍️ Will I do Hajj/Umrah ? Yes, within the next year Will I wear A permanent Hijab ? No, it’s not compulsory Will I stop biking/touring? HECK NO! . Although the majority of comments were full of love and support, I also received a bit of backlash (to be expected) Mostly driven by fear,ignorance, and lack of tolerance, I was scorned with indignant preachings. . As humans, we are afraid of what we do not understand. Let me be that voice and example for all of humanity, bridging the gap, to truly understand what ISLAM is and to live a peace filled connected life, and InshaAllah, hearts will be softened and minds will be opened, for more peace, acceptance and understanding. To be a beacon of light for all. Ameen . Self portrait with tripod and remote . A kitten I rescued named skardu

A post shared by Rosie (@rosiegabrielle) on



