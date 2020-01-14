Meghan Markle has no intention of returning to UK to settle down: report

A day after Queen Elizabeth gave her blessing to grandson Prince Harry and his wife Meghan’s wish for a more independent future following crisis talks, a UK media report has claimed that Markle has no plan of returning to Britain to live.

Citing a friend of the former TV actor, a newspaper reported that Duchess of Sussex does not want to raise Archie in the country.

The report further stated that Meghan was miserable living in England following the birth of her son.

According to the report, she was having anxiety attacks and wasn’t able to sleep well.

It said the royal couple is looking for a permanent residence in Canada following their shocking statement that they have decided to quit their royal duties.

In a statement issued after a meeting with Prince Harry , Prince William and their father Prince Charles, the Queen on Monday said: “My family and I are entirely supportive of Harry and Meghan’s desire to create a new life as a young family,” the 93-year-old monarch said in a statement.





