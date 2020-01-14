Bangladesh to tour Pakistan for two Tests, one ODI and three T20Is

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) on Tuesday closed discussions with the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) regarding tour of Pakistan and decided that Bangladesh will play three T20Is in Lahore from January 24-27.

According to the revised arrangement, Bangladesh will return to Pakistan for the first World Test Championship (WTC) fixture, which is to be held from February 7-11 in Rawalpindi.

After the conclusion of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Bangladesh will will play an ODI in Karachi on April 3 as well as the second WTC fixture from April 5-9.

"I am pleased that we have amicably achieved a resolution that is in the best interest of this great sport as well as both the proud cricket playing countries."

"I also want to thank ICC Chairman Shaskank Manohar for the leadership he provided and ensured the sport continues to grow and thrive in the two countries," said PCB Chairman Ehsan Mani.

"Bangladesh will visit Pakistan thrice, which should give them the comfort that Pakistan is as safe and secure as any other cricket playing country," said PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan.

Tour schedule:

24 Jan – 1st T20I, Lahore

25 Jan – 2nd T20I, Lahore

27 Jan – 3rd T20I, Lahore

7-11 Feb – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

3 Apr – One-off ODI, Karachi

5-9 Apr – 2nd Test, Karachi