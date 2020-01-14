Mehwish Hayat criticises Oscar nominations

"The Oscar nominations show that diversity is still a major issue and the film industry in the West has a long way to go to be fully inclusive," Pakistani actress Mehwish Hayat said on Tuesday.

Most of the nominations went to the stories by or about men and featuring only one actor of color despite efforts over the past few years to diversify the field.

"If no one else will do it, perhaps now is the time for us to step up and tell our stories to the world," she said on Twitter.

A record 62 women got nominations on Monday, almost one-third of the field, said the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, whose 8,000 members vote on the nominees and the winners.

