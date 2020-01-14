Ananya Pandey still under fire as trolls poke fun at her 'struggle' remarks on latest post

New girl on the block Ananya Pandey had an easy start in Bollywood but this year surely isn't off to a good start for her as she continues to get trolled over her 'struggle' remarks.

In her latest Instagram post, the 22-year-old Student of the Year 2 actor was seen living her filmy Bollywood moment in the middle of a field of flowers.

“DDLJ moment,” she captioned the photo.

However, the starlet instead of winning hearts was welcomed by trolls in her comment section instead who brought back her remarks about ‘struggle’ that she made earlier.



“O god inko palatna para photo khijne k liye... So much struggle,” wrote one user, while another added: “Damn ..working in field.... Never seen such a struggler.”





Ananya during Rajeev Masand’s TV show earlier had shared her thoughts on nepotism saying: “Everyone thinks it is all glamorous and that I’ve gotten everything that I ever wanted. But I am very grateful that I am my dad’s daughter and I wouldn’t want it any other way. When people hate me for nepotism, I’m not going to shy away that I am Chunky Pandey’s daughter. He is still working so hard. I am so proud of him. I am proud to be his daughter.”