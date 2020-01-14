Kareena Kapoor fumes at fan continuously stopping her for selfies

Kareena Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan and Taimur Ali Khan are unquestionably one of the few celebs in B-Town whose fame amongst fans knows no bounds.

And while the super famous trio entertain to the requests of fans more often than not, the hyped up devotees do tend to cross the line quite frequently which results in the A-listers getting infuriated.

Addressing one such incident, a reporter for the Deccan Chronicle spoke about a female fan, who after getting a selfie urged for more upon her dissatisfaction with the first one.

“That lady came in for a picture. Then she again stopped Kareena for another picture. Now Kareena had been stopped twice for selfies. It is not that that lady was taking pictures when Kareena was on the move but had to be stopped. So, when she stopped Kareena for the third time, it wasn’t just Kareena but everyone around her who got upset with the fan and asked her to vamoose,” he said.