Cardi B hints at her desire to become a politician

Cardi B recently took the internet by storm when she announced her decision to turn to politics, after receiving a proper education in the field.



According to a report by aceshowbiz, Cardi B posted on Sunday, "I think I want to be a politician. I really love government even tho I don't agree with Government."

She opened up about her reasons behind her latest passion and what drives her.

Cardi B revealed, "Like I was watching War documentaries. No matter how many weapons a country have you need people ! How are you trying to go against a country and possibly start a war when this country lacks patriotism? I barely see people claiming they LOVE being American."

The singer clarified that she would explain her decision in detail, in an Instagram live through Twitter.

Check out her post below

The star took to the blogging site once more talking about going back to school to learn more about the Congress.





