Javed Akhtar thinks 'Chhapaak' came 'straight from Meghna’s heart'

Chhapaak has been a victim of backlash ever since Deepika Padukone partook in a student led protest outside of Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University campus.



Twitter was set ablaze with hashtags asking to boycott the film, on the sole grounds of Deepika's presumed political affiliation.

A large amount of celebrities took to their own handles to show their support for the film, its director and lead roles, from Ranveer Singh to Meghna Gulzar herself.

However, recently, nationally-acclaimed lyricist and poet Javed Akhtar took to Twitter to post in favour of the film.

He stated that he believes Chhapaak came "straight from Meghna’s heart," and is a testament to her hard work and endeavours.

Check out his post below

Based on current numbers, the film has maintained a steady flow of revenue, almost Rs. 19.02 crores. It amassed almost Rs 4.77 crores on its first day and close to Rs. 6.90 crore on its second day.

