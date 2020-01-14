Meghna Gulzar reveals her thoughts on Deepika Padukone’s JNU visit

Meghna Gulzar recently opened up and provided her personal opinion on the JNU campus visits which Deepika Padukone attended.



Deepika's visit, caused a large amount of stir within the country, causing a large number of people to turn against the Bollywood A-lister, inciting negative criticism and backlash.



During her visit, Deepika did not say anything but silently stood beside the students, as a result of this she was trolled over her visit.

Recently, director Meghna Gulzar expressed her opinions on the situation, citing her decision to show her solidarity was a "personal" one.

On Monday she stressed upon the need to learn to differentiate the personal from professional. The filmmaker urged her audiences to find a way to “divert the lens” and look at the main reason behind a film, and what it stands for.

During a telephonic conversation with PTI, the director was asked to comment on her star's visit to the university, she was quoted saying, “We have to be able to separate between the personal and professional. What somebody does in their personal life and what they have done as a professional in a film needs to be looked at separately.”

“While they are trying to separate the lens of personal and professional, if one can slightly divert the lens back to the reason why we made the film and what we are trying to talk about and bring to light... I think it is important,” she added.