Ajay Devgn thinks actors should be known for their work

Bollywood superstar, Ajay Devgn recently opened up about his personal reasoning on why he refrains himself from social media.

He admitted that its mostly because he believes actors should be known for their work, rather than for their online affinities, presence and what they choose to post online.

The star also stated that he personally believes that social media has had a great hand in demystifying, and washing away the star studded mystery behind stardom.

During an interview with PTI, he was quoted saying, “The stardom era has been washed (away) by social media now and by actors themselves, who constantly keep sharing information about their lives. Earlier, we would imagine how they lived, what they did but now people think they (stars) are just like them."

Ajay considers himself particularly lucky because he managed to stay relevant for a large amount of audiences, thanks to the varied kinds of film choices he made.

He was quoted saying, “I have been lucky to be doing different kind of roles and they have worked too because so many actors struggle to do different things.

“At that time nobody was doing a film like Raincoat. I just wanted to try out different things, hence I did it. There was no fear whether it will work or not. I am glad my risk paid off. A lot of people advised me against such films but today almost everyone is doing such films and they are working," the star concluded by saying.